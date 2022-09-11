.
USAID pledges $60 mln of funding for crisis- hit Sri Lanka

A protester removes a tent at a seafront tent camp that became the focal point of months-long nationwide demonstrations, as the deadline police asked them to leave the camp is approaching, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, August 10, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A protester removes a tent at a seafront tent camp that became the focal point of months-long nationwide demonstrations, as the deadline police asked them to leave the camp is approaching, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, August 10, 2022. (Reuters)

Reuters

The chief of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) on Sunday announced a $60 mln aid package for Sri Lanka.

USAID head Samantha Power said it would provide $40 mln for fertilizer imports and $20 mln for humanitarian needs to tackle the country’s deep financial crisis.

Power, who is visiting Sri Lanka, added: “I have come to convey that the United States stands with you during this unparalleled crisis.”

Sri Lanka is facing acute shortages of essentials including food, fuel and medicines due to a lack of foreign currency needed to pay for imports.

