Ukraine has recaptured ‘2,000’ kilometers of territory: Zelenskyy

Ukraine’s army has recaptured around “2,000 kilometers of territory” in September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Saturday, adding that the Russian army was doing the right thing in fleeing the counter-offensive.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“For the moment, since the beginning of September, around 2,000 kilometers has been liberated,” said Zelenskyy in his evening address.

He did not specify whether he was talking about square kilometers, but on Thursday, the army’s commander-in-chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, said their troops had recaptured 1,000 square kilometers (nearly 400 square miles) of territory from Russian forces.

“These last days, the Russian army has shown us its best (side) -- its back,” Zelenskyy added. “After all, it’s a good choice for them to flee.

“There is no place in Ukraine for the occupiers. There never will be.”

Ukraine’s army announced a counter-offensive at the beginning of the month before making a dramatic break through Russian lines in the northeast this week, in the Kharkiv region.

Read more:

Kyiv forces say they entered key town of Kupiansk in east Ukraine

Ukraine says some forces advancing ‘dozens of kilometers’ in south

Pentagon dubs Ukraine’s Kherson operation a ‘counteroffensive,’ lauds progress