Warning issued as ‘very strong’ Typhoon Muifa approaches Japan’s southern islands
Typhoon Muifa approached Japan’s southern islands on Sunday, prompting officials to issue a warning for locals to seek shelter from the “violent waves and winds” before it made landfall.
According to Japan Meteorological Agency, Muifa is expected to maintain its strength and hit Ishigaki island, near Taiwan, on Monday before heading north toward Shanghai and its surrounding areas.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
As of Sunday afternoon, the typhoon was located 180 kilometers (110 miles) south of Ishigaki, packing gusts up to 216 kilometers per hour as it moves northwest, the agency said.
“Very strong Typhoon Muifa is expected to draw very close to (to the region surrounding Ishigaki) on Monday. Violent waves and wind are expected in the region through Tuesday,” the agency said.
While the speed of the typhoon could slow down, “the area may remain under its effects for a long time,” it added.
The government of Okinawa -- a prefecture comprising Japan’s more than 150 southern islands -- requested for the elderly on Ishigaki and other area islands to seek shelter before the typhoon reach the region.
“I would like to ask everyone to be vigilant against violent winds, heavy rains... and take action to protect lives as a top priority,” Okinawa governor Denny Tamaki said Sunday.
Read more: South Korea typhoon death toll rises to 10
-
South Korea typhoon death toll rises to 10The death toll from Typhoon Hinnamnor rose to 10 in South Korea, authorities said Wednesday, after the storm battered the southern coast with huge ... World News
-
Typhoon Hinnamnor rips across South Korea’s industrial south, two deadA powerful typhoon tore through South Korea’s southern industrial hubs on Tuesday, leaving at least two people dead, 10 missing and thousands ... World News
-
‘Very strong’ typhoon nears southern Japan islandsJapan’s weather agency said Tuesday “very strong” typhoon Hinnamnor was nearing several remote southern islands, prompting warnings for local ... World News
-
Powerful typhoon ‘Ma-on’ approaches Hong Kong, Macau and southern ChinaA powerful typhoon was approaching southern China on Wednesday evening, prompting Hong Kong to issue its third highest storm warning as neighboring ... World News
-
China retrieves dozen bodies after Typhoon Chaba sinks ship southwest of Hong KongChinese search and rescue officials pulled 12 bodies on Monday from waters southwest of Hong Kong after an engineering vessel snapped in two as ... World News
-
Rescue operations continue across China’s Guangdong Province as typhoon traps peopleRescue workers in multiple cities in south China’s Guangdong Province are working around the clock as Typhoon Chaba hit the province, causing severe ... World News
-
China lashed by year’s first typhoon, record rains forecastChina’s first typhoon of the year brought gales and rain to its southern shores on Saturday, as forecasters warned of record rainfall and high ... World News
-
Dozens missing in shipwreck during South China Sea typhoonMore than two dozen crew members are unaccounted for after their ship broke into two during a typhoon in the South China Sea on Saturday, with ... World News