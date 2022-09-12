German defense minister again rejects Ukrainian demands for main battle tanks
German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht on Monday again rejected demands to supply Kyiv with main battle tanks.
“No country has delivered Western-built infantry fighting vehicles or main battle tanks so far,” she said in Berlin.
“We have agreed with our partners that Germany will not take such action unilaterally.”
