Factbox: World leaders to come to London for Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Queen Elizabeth's funeral will take place in London on Monday, Sept. 19, and a host of world leaders, royalty and other dignitaries will attend.
The following have said they will come to London:
Joe Biden and Jill Biden, President and first lady of the United States
Alexander Van der Bellen, President of Austria
Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand
Anthony Albanese, Australian Prime Minister
Gitanas Nauseda, President of Lithuania
Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lankan President
Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Germany
Yoon Suk-yeol, South Korean President
Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil
King Philip and Queen Mathilde of Belgium
Andrzej Duda, President of Poland
Sergio Mattarella, President of Italy
Justin Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister
Charles Michel, President of the European Council
King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands
King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain
Egils Levits, President of Latvia
Paula-Mae Weekes, President of Trinidad and Tobago
Mohammad Shtayyeh, Palestinian Prime Minister
Sauli Niinisto, President of Finland
Katalin Novak, Hungarian President
Michael D Higgins, Irish President and Micheál Martin, Irish Prime Minister
Juan Carlos I, Spain's former king, and his wife Sofia
