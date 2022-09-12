Factbox: World leaders to come to London for Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Queen Elizabeth's funeral will take place in London on Monday, Sept. 19, and a host of world leaders, royalty and other dignitaries will attend.

The following have said they will come to London:

Joe Biden and Jill Biden, President and first lady of the United States

Alexander Van der Bellen, President of Austria

Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand

Anthony Albanese, Australian Prime Minister

Gitanas Nauseda, President of Lithuania

Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lankan President

Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Germany

Yoon Suk-yeol, South Korean President

Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil

King Philip and Queen Mathilde of Belgium

Andrzej Duda, President of Poland

Sergio Mattarella, President of Italy

Justin Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister

Charles Michel, President of the European Council

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain

Egils Levits, President of Latvia

Paula-Mae Weekes, President of Trinidad and Tobago

Mohammad Shtayyeh, Palestinian Prime Minister

Sauli Niinisto, President of Finland

Katalin Novak, Hungarian President

Michael D Higgins, Irish President and Micheál Martin, Irish Prime Minister

Juan Carlos I, Spain's former king, and his wife Sofia

