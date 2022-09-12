Japan government to waive tourist visa requirements as part of border easing: FNN
Japan’s government is planning to waive tourist visa requirements from some countries as part of a further easing of border controls enacted to stop the spread of COVID-19, Fuji News Network reported on Monday.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may decide as early as this week on the easing, which would also allow individual travelers to visit Japan without travel agency bookings, FNN reported. Japan did not require tourist visas for 68 countries and regions before the pandemic.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The government may scrap a daily cap on arrivals by October, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Sunday.
Deputy chief cabinet secretary Seiji Kihara said on a television program on Sunday that “a weak yen is most effective in attracting inbound tourism,” adding that further steps must be taken to draw in foreign visitors.
Japan last week raised the daily ceiling of inbound travelers to 50,000 from 20,000 and eliminated a requirement for pre-departure COVID-19 tests, easing what have been among the most restrictive border measures among major economies.
Read more:
Warning issued as ‘very strong’ Typhoon Muifa approaches Japan’s southern islands
North Korea ‘always welcome’ at negotiating table: Japan nuclear envoy
Japan, India hold talks amid major Russia drills
-
Xi leaves China for first time since COVID-19 began for Central Asia to meet PutinXi Jinping will leave China this week for the first time in more than two years for a trip to Central Asia where he will meet Vladimir Putin just a ... Features
-
Long COVID’s link to suicide: Scientists warn of hidden crisis among sufferersScott Taylor never got to move on from COVID-19. The 56-year-old, who caught the disease in spring 2020, still had not recovered about 18 months later ... Coronavirus
-
Hong Kong to extend COVID-19 vaccine pass scheme to 5-year-oldsHong Kong will include children aged five and above in its COVID-19 vaccine pass scheme from the end of September, the government said on Thursday, as ... Coronavirus