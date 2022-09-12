New Zealand to mark Queen’s death with holiday, acknowledging lifetime of service
New Zealand will have a one-off public holiday on September 26 to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday.
“This, I hope, will be a chance to acknowledge a lifetime of service to New Zealand by Queen Elizabeth II,” Ardern told reporters in Wellington.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“We need to acknowledge here (that) this is a one-in-70-year event. The queen was our sovereign, our head of state.”
“She made an enormous contribution to New Zealand through her pubic service,” Ardern added. “This marks a significant end to a chapter.”
A state memorial service will be held in the capital’s Cathedral of St Paul on the same day.
Ardern confirmed she will leave New Zealand on September 14 to attend the queen’s funeral in London, immediately after which she will fly to the United Nation’s General Assembly in New York.
New Zealand follows in the footsteps of Australia, where a public holiday has been announced for September 22.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is also flying to London to attend the funeral.
On Sunday, Australia and New Zealand officially named King Charles III as monarch.
Both former British colonies have been independent for decades but retain the monarch as their head of state.
Read more: Australian PM sets holiday for Queen; says not the time to discuss Republic push
-
King Charles to fly to Scotland to join somber procession of queen’s coffinBritain’s King Charles will fly to Edinburgh to join his siblings on Monday when the coffin of his mother Queen Elizabeth is taken in a solemn ... World News
-
Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrives in Edinburgh as mourners line streetsQueen Elizabeth's coffin arrived in Edinburgh on Sunday after a six-hour journey from her summer home in the Scottish Highlands, past tens of ... World News
-
Australian PM sets holiday for Queen; says not the time to discuss Republic pushAustralia will get a one-time national public holiday to mourn Queen Elizabeth II, as her death revives a decades-long debate over whether the country ... World News
-
Funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth to be held on September 19The funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth who died this week after 70 years on the throne, will be held on Monday, September 19 at 1000 GMT, England’s ... World News
-
Australian PM honors Queen Elizabeth with wreath-laying ceremonyAustralian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese paid tribute to Britain's Queen Elizabeth after a wreath-laying ceremony at Parliament House in Canberra on ... World News
-
King Charles tells PM Truss: Queen’s death a moment he’s been ‘dreading’Britain’s King Charles described the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth as the moment he had “been dreading,” in an exchange with Prime Minister Liz ... World News
-
After 70 years, UK has new woman to call queenAfter seven decades, the United Kingdom has a new woman to call queen.Charles’ wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will be known as Queen Consort ... World News
-
Ceremonial 96-gun salutes fired in memory of UK’s Queen ElizabethCannon fire rang out across all four corners of the United Kingdom and beyond on Friday, in a ceremonial “death gun salute” in memory of Queen ... World News
-
UAE announces three days of mourning on death of Queen Elizabeth IIThe UAE announced that the flags in the public and private sectors and in the country's embassies abroad will be lowered to half-mast for a period of ... Gulf
-
UK officially declares period of national mourning for Queen ElizabethThe British government officially declares the start of a period of national mourning for Queen Elizabeth, publishing “national mourning guidance.”The ... World News