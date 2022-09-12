Ukraine’s Zelenskyy marks 200 days of war, praises troops

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy marked 200 days since the country's war against Russia began by paying tribute to the nation's military, emergency services and those who are suffering from the conflict.

In his evening address on Sunday, he thanked them for helping destroy “2,000 enemy tanks, 4,500 armoured combat vehicles, more than 1,000 enemy artillery systems, 250 airplanes, 200 helicopters, 1,000 drones, 15 ships and boats and thousands of other enemy equipment”

Zelenskyy also said he was “certain” that Ukrainians would get through this “difficult path to victory.”

He made those remarks as Ukrainian troops successfully pressed their swift counteroffensive in the northeastern part of the country.

Kyiv's action to reclaim Russia-occupied areas in the Kharkiv region forced Moscow to withdraw its troops to prevent them from being surrounded, leaving behind significant numbers of weapons and munitions in a hasty retreat.

