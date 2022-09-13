Canada plans national holiday on day of Queen’s funeral: Trudeau

Canada plans to declare Monday - the day of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral - a national holiday and a day of mourning for the monarch’s death, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“We will be working with the provinces and the territories to try and see that we're aligned on this,” Trudeau said.

“There are still a few details to be worked out but declaring an opportunity for Canadians to mourn on Monday is going to be important,” he told reporters in St. Andrews, New Brunswick.

Read more:



Queen Elizabeth's coffin to be flown to London

King Charles to fly to Scotland to join somber procession of queen’s coffin

Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrives in Edinburgh as mourners line streets