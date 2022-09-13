.
Canada plans national holiday on day of Queen’s funeral: Trudeau

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, with son Hadrien, Chief Herald of Canada Samy Khalid, and Canada's Governor General Mary Simon, with husband Whit Fraser, take part in a ceremony to proclaim the accession of King Charles III at Rideau Hall in Ottawa. (Reuters)

Reuters

Canada plans to declare Monday - the day of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral - a national holiday and a day of mourning for the monarch’s death, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

“We will be working with the provinces and the territories to try and see that we're aligned on this,” Trudeau said.

“There are still a few details to be worked out but declaring an opportunity for Canadians to mourn on Monday is going to be important,” he told reporters in St. Andrews, New Brunswick.

