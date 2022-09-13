Russia says it launched ‘massive strikes’ on Ukraine frontlines
The Russian military said Tuesday it had launched “massive strikes” on all frontlines in Ukraine, after Kyiv’s forces made dramatic advances in a counter-offensive.
“Air, rocket and artillery forces are carrying out massive strikes on units of the Ukrainian armed forces in all operational directions,” the Russian defense ministry said in its daily briefing on the conflict.
Russia has pulled back its forces from swaths of northeast Ukraine, particularly in the Kharkiv region, after Ukrainian troops launched a lightning counter-offensive to wrest back territory held by Moscow’s forces.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The defense ministry said in a statement it had launched “high-precision” strikes on Ukrainian positions around Sloviansk and Konstantinovka in the eastern Donetsk region.
Moscow’s forces in the region, which has been partially controlled by Moscow-backed separatists since 2014, have reported fierce battles with Ukrainian forces over recent days.
The Kremlin meanwhile accused Kyiv’s army of abusing civilians in territory it had recaptured.
President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman said that in the Kharkiv region, reports were emerging of “outrageous” treatment of civilians.
“There are a lot of punitive measures... people are being tortured, people are being mistreated and so on,” Dmitry Peskov told journalists.
Read more:
Security services arrest Russian factory director accused of spying for Ukraine
Many retreating Russian troops near Kharkiv have exited Ukraine: US official
Ukraine has retaken 6,000 sq km of Russian-held territory: President Zelenskyy
-
UK dismisses Putin assertion on Ukraine grain exports to poor countriesBritain dismissed as untrue on Sunday Russian President Vladimir Putin’s assertion that only a fraction of grain exported from Ukraine under an ... World News
-
Ukraine officials blame Russia for blackouts across east of countryOfficials in east Ukraine on Sunday blamed Russian attacks on key facilities for widespread blackouts that hit large areas of the country where Kyiv’s ... World News
-
Russia says striking east Ukraine, ‘no prospects’ for talksRussia said Monday its forces were striking parts of the eastern Kharkiv region retaken by Ukraine, vowing to continue its military action in the ... World News