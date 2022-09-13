Turkey’s Cavusoglu says Armenia ‘should cease provocations’ with Azerbaijan
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday he had discussed with his Azeri counterpart “Armenian provocations” on the border with Azerbaijan and called on Armenia to focus on peace negotiations.
Clashes have erupted between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, Russian news agencies reported early on Tuesday, in a resumption of decades-old hostilities linked to the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Baku and Yerevan have blamed each other for the flare-up, which comes after Azerbaijan re-established full control over the territory in a six-week conflict in 2020. Turkey is a close ally of Azerbaijan.
“Armenia should cease its provocations and focus on peace negotiations and cooperation with Azerbaijan,” Cavusoglu said on Twitter after talks with Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.
Read more: At least 49 Armenian soldiers killed in border clashes with Azerbaijan: PM
-
At least 49 Armenian soldiers killed in border clashes with Azerbaijan: PMArmenia said Tuesday that at least 49 of its troops were killed in border clashes with Azerbaijan, the worst fighting between the arch foes since ... World News
-
Fresh clashes erupt between Azerbaijan, ArmeniaClashes erupted between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, Russian news agencies reported early on Tuesday, in a resumption of decades-old hostilities ... World News
-
Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of killing soldiers in border shootoutArmenia on Tuesday accused Azerbaijan of killing one of its soldiers in a fresh border shootout between the arch-foe Caucasus countries locked in a ... World News
-
Armenia, Azerbaijan foreign ministers hold first bilateral talksThe foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan on Saturday held their first bilateral talks since the 2020 war between the arch-foes for control of ... World News
-
US's Blinken presses peace in calls with Armenian, Azerbaijani leadersUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke separately with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan on Monday to try to nudge the former Soviet republics ... World News
-
Armenia and Azerbaijan leaders discuss ‘peace treaty’ over Nagorno-KarabakhThe leaders of arch-foes Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed in a Brussels meeting Sunday to “advance discussions” on a peace treaty over a troubled region ... World News
-
Azerbaijan urges quick peace deal with Armenia but states firm lineAzerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev called on Friday for negotiations to take place soon on a peace treaty with Armenia, but said Yerevan would need ... World News