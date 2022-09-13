.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a news conference in Antalya, Turkey. (File photo: Reuters)

Turkey’s Cavusoglu says Armenia ‘should cease provocations’ with Azerbaijan

Reuters, Istanbul

Published: Updated:

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday he had discussed with his Azeri counterpart “Armenian provocations” on the border with Azerbaijan and called on Armenia to focus on peace negotiations.

Clashes have erupted between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, Russian news agencies reported early on Tuesday, in a resumption of decades-old hostilities linked to the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Baku and Yerevan have blamed each other for the flare-up, which comes after Azerbaijan re-established full control over the territory in a six-week conflict in 2020. Turkey is a close ally of Azerbaijan.

“Armenia should cease its provocations and focus on peace negotiations and cooperation with Azerbaijan,” Cavusoglu said on Twitter after talks with Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

