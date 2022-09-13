Ukraine’s FM Kuleba slams Germany over arms supplies
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Germany on Tuesday of ignoring Kyiv’s pleas for Leopard tanks and Marder infantry fighting vehicles, saying Berlin offered only “abstract fears and excuses” for not providing such military hardware.
“Disappointing signals from Germany while Ukraine needs Leopards and Marders now — to liberate people and save them from genocide,” Kuleba tweeted, as Ukraine presses a counter-offensive to retake land in the east and south from Russian forces.
“Not a single rational argument on why these weapons cannot be supplied, only abstract fears and excuses. What is Berlin afraid of that Kyiv is not?” he wrote, in unusually blunt language.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Xi leaves China for first time since COVID-19 began for Central Asia to meet Putin
Explainer: What weapons could North Korea send to Russia?
Russia says negotiated ceasefire between Armenia, Azerbaijan
-
Germany’s Scholz backs EU enlargement to include Ukraine, othersGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on Monday for an enlargement of the EU to eventually include Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia, and said a gradual ... World News
-
Germany’s Scholz vows support for Ukraine as long as necessary on Independence DayChancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday assured Kyiv of Germany’s support for as long as necessary, as Ukraine marked both its Independence Day and six ... World News
-
Security services arrest Russian factory director accused of spying for UkraineRussian security services said Tuesday they had arrested an employee of an aerospace factory on suspicion of high treason for passing classified ... World News
-
Ukraine advancing in Kharkiv region but fighting still raging, says officialFighting is still raging in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region but Ukraine’s forces are making good progress because its forces are highly ... World News