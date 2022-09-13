Ukraine’s FM Kuleba slams Germany over arms supplies

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Germany on Tuesday of ignoring Kyiv’s pleas for Leopard tanks and Marder infantry fighting vehicles, saying Berlin offered only “abstract fears and excuses” for not providing such military hardware.

“Disappointing signals from Germany while Ukraine needs Leopards and Marders now — to liberate people and save them from genocide,” Kuleba tweeted, as Ukraine presses a counter-offensive to retake land in the east and south from Russian forces.

Advertisement

“Not a single rational argument on why these weapons cannot be supplied, only abstract fears and excuses. What is Berlin afraid of that Kyiv is not?” he wrote, in unusually blunt language.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Xi leaves China for first time since COVID-19 began for Central Asia to meet Putin

Explainer: What weapons could North Korea send to Russia?

Russia says negotiated ceasefire between Armenia, Azerbaijan