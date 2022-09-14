‘Triple Talaq’ ruling: Indian Muslim women continue to face brunt of separation

Muslim Indian women are still facing the repercussions of the instant divorce law, which was banned, as men continue to disregard the Supreme Court’s ruling against the “Triple Talaq” Islamic practice.

In 2017, India’s Supreme Court made it illegal for Muslim men to dissolve their marriage by saying “talaq” – the Arabic word for divorce – three times.

While banning the Sharia Islam practice was encouraged by activists at the time of ruling, some Muslim women are now claiming that the “ruling has left them in limbo,” according to a BBC report.

The BBC interviewed Afreen Rehman, who was reportedly “elated” by the Supreme Court judgement, as it made the unilateral, decision by her husband a few months earlier legally invalid.

However, despite the law now on Rehman’s side, her husband simply refused to take her back.

Rehman is now unsure if she is still married or a divorcee and is reportedly struggling to find a stable job.

At the time of the Supreme Court consideration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP party strongly backed petitioners seeking to criminalize the act.

Zakia Soman, a petitioner of the case and co-founder of the rights group Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan was quoted by the BBC as saying that “the subsequent law in 2019 that criminalized the practice has had mixed outcomes for Muslim women.”

“Their husbands are happily remarried and have children, whereas these women continue [to live] alone,” Soman was quoted as saying.

The report points at a lack of oversight and awareness of the illegality of the relatively new law as one of the reasons for its lack of effectiveness.

India was one of a few countries that allowed the “Triple Talaq” practice. Now, according to the court ruling, men who use the practice on their wives could face three years in prison and a fine.

The BBC also reported on more instances where the Supreme Court ruling has left Muslim women in an in-between spot.

In one instance, a 2021-wed woman sought divorce after facing violence at the hands of her in-laws. Her husband declined and asked her to seek ‘khula’ - which is when a woman seeks a divorce but means she has to forego claims of alimony, the BBC reported.

In a desperate way to exit the relationship without taking the blame for the separation, the woman put forth a condition, which the BBC said was “predictably” refused.

“Why should I take the blame for what he has done? He comes out clean but, despite tolerating everything, I seem to be the bad one,” the woman was quoted as saying by the BBC.

Though the data on instant separation is immediately unavailable nationwide, renowned Indian newspaper The Hindu found that many Islamic arbitration centers are reporting a notable increase in the number of women seeking ‘khula’ in recent months.

It signals a better awareness and a determined pushback from Muslim women, but the practice is also often exploited by men, the BBC reported, signaling the situation the aforementioned woman is facing.

The Hindu summarized the state of Muslim women facing a “Triple Talaq” situation in a report on Tuesday: “Technically still married, practically divorced, they enjoy no conjugal rights nor receive any regular maintenance from the estranged husbands. Practically abandoned, the women cannot remarry in the absence of a legally valid divorce.”

