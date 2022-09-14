Developer of failed cryptocurrency Luna issued arrest warrant from South Korean court

A South Korean court has issued an arrest warrant for Do Kwon, the primary developer of cryptocurrencies Luna and TerraUSD, whose spectacular collapse in May roiled crypto markets around the world.

Kwon, also the founder of blockchain platform Terraform Labs, has been accused of fraud by investors in the wake of the collapse.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“An arrest warrant has been issued for a total of six people, including Do Kwon, who are currently residing in Singapore,” a spokesperson for prosecutors said on Wednesday without elaborating on the reason.

Kwon did not immediately reply to a Reuters email seeking comment. The Singapore Police Force also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The arrest order comes after months of investigation and amid public outrage in South Korea over the collapse. Globally, investors in the two coins lost an estimated $42 billion, according to blockchain analytics firm Elliptic.

TerraUSD, a so-called stablecoin that was once among the top 10 cryptocurrencies globally by market value, broke its 1:1 peg to the US dollar in May, plunging in value and sending paired token Luna plummeting with it.

Unlike most other major stablecoins which are backed by other assets, TerraUSD’s value was derived by complex algorithmic processes.

The market turmoil that ensued led to the failure of several major crypto companies including US crypto lender Celsius and Singapore-based crypto fund manager Three Arrows Capital.

In an August video interview with crypto media platform Coinage, Kwon said he had moved to Singapore because of concerns about his family’s safety and rejected suggestions that the relocation was due to the crash or an attempt to evade investigators.

Worldwide, several cryptocurrency developers have been arrested on a range of charges.

Dutch authorities last month arrested a 29-year-old man believed to be a developer for the crypto mixing service Tornado Cash on suspicion of money laundering.

In May, Arthur Hays the co-founder and former chief executive of the cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX was sentenced to six months of house arrest after pleading guilty to violating the US Bank Secrecy Act.

Read more:

Crypto market drops below $1 trln, Bitcoin down 6 pct this week nearing 2022 low

A year on, El Salvador’s bitcoin experiment is stumbling

US sought records on Binance CEO for crypto money laundering probe