EU not the only region that can buy Russian gas, says Kremlin

An employee in branded jacket walks past a part of Gazprom's Power Of Siberia gas pipeline at the Atamanskaya compressor station outside the far eastern town of Svobodny, in Amur region, Russia November 29, 2019. (File photo: Reuters)
An employee in branded jacket walks past a part of Gazprom's Power Of Siberia gas pipeline at the Atamanskaya compressor station outside the far eastern town of Svobodny, in Amur region, Russia November 29, 2019. (File photo: Reuters)
EU not the only region that can buy Russian gas, says Kremlin

Reuters, Moscow

The Kremlin on Wednesday played down the impact of lost gas sales to Europe on Russia's economy and said there were plenty of other countries that wanted to buy Russia's energy resources.

“Europe is not the only consumer of natural gas and not the only continent that needs natural gas,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a conference call.

“There are regions developing at a much faster pace ... they can compensate for the (reduced) demand for (Russian) gas in =Europe,” he said.

