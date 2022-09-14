EU not the only region that can buy Russian gas, says Kremlin

The Kremlin on Wednesday played down the impact of lost gas sales to Europe on Russia's economy and said there were plenty of other countries that wanted to buy Russia's energy resources.

“Europe is not the only consumer of natural gas and not the only continent that needs natural gas,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a conference call.

“There are regions developing at a much faster pace ... they can compensate for the (reduced) demand for (Russian) gas in =Europe,” he said.

