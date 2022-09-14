Ethiopia government says ‘committed’ to AU-led peace process

The Ethiopian government is “committed” to the AU-led peace process aimed at ending the near two-year conflict in the north, the foreign ministry said Wednesday, its first public comment after the Tigrayan authorities said they were ready to negotiate.
The ministry quoted Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen as saying at a meeting with an EU envoy: “The Ethiopian government is committed to the AU-led peace process and expressed hope that the EU would support efforts to end the conflict peacefully.”
Last Sunday, Tigray rebels said they were ready to take part in peace talks led by the African Union, removing an obstacle to potential negotiations with the government to end almost two years of brutal warfare.
