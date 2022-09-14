French court convicts Yemen’s national airline over fatal 2009 crash
A French court on Wednesday said Yemenia Airways was guilty of involuntary homicide linked to a 2009 plane crash, a court spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday.
The airline was ordered to pay a 225,000 euro ($225,045.00) fine, according to a court document seen by Reuters. It also needs to pay more than one million euros in damages and legal costs.
Yemenia Airways could not immediately be reached for comment.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The Airbus A310-300 that had left Yemen with 153 people on board, including 66 French nationals, crashed into the sea off the Indian Ocean archipelago of Comoros as it approached in bad weather.
Only one person survived, a girl who was 12 years old at the time.
Read more:
Black Hawk helicopter crashes in Kabul during Taliban training exercise, kills three
Video: India-bound passenger plane evacuated in Oman airport after smoke detected
Small plane with three crew on board missing in DRC: Minister
-
US criticizes Iran-backed Houthis over Yemen ceasefire, Lenderking to visit regionUS Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking will travel to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman to urge the parties to intensify UN-led negotiations in the coming three weeks. Gulf
-
Ten Yemeni soldiers killed in ‘dangerous escalation:’ GovernmentTen Yemeni soldiers were killed in an overnight rebel attack near the blockaded city of Taiz, Yemen’s government said on Monday, calling it a ... Gulf
-
Yemen’s HSA pledges $1.2 mln to UN drive to avert tanker oil spillYemen’s HSA Group on Thursday became the first private entity to pledge funds for a United Nations operation to avoid an oil spill from a tanker ... Gulf