New frontline in Ukraine approaches Luhansk separatist ‘border’: Report
The frontline in eastern Ukraine is approaching the borders of territory claimed by the separatist Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR), a senior Russian-backed LPR military commander told the TASS news agency on Wednesday.
Russian forces have seized control of the entire LPR - one of two regions that make up Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region - since first entering Ukraine on February 24 with a stated aim of wresting the entire Donbas from Kyiv’s control.
But a lightning Ukrainian counteroffensive over the last week has driven Russian forces back and is bringing the new frontline closer to the LPR’s self-proclaimed borders, commander Andrey Marochko said on Wednesday.
