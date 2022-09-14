Russia has likely used Iranian drone in Ukraine: UK intelligence

Russia has highly likely deployed an Iranian drone (UAV) in Ukraine for the first time, according to British military intelligence.

Ukraine’s defense ministry also said on Tuesday it had shot down an Iranian-made Shahed-136 drone used by Russia’s armed forces in the northeastern region of Kharkiv, the first time Kyiv claimed to have eliminated one of the devices.

Ukraine and the US have accused Iran of supplying drones to Russia, something Tehran has denied.

The defense ministry posted images of what appeared to be parts of a destroyed drone with “Geran-2” written on the side in Russian. The wingtip appeared to match that of a Shahed-136.

It said the drone, or unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), had been “eliminated” near Kupiansk, a town in the Kharkiv region recently recaptured by Ukraine.

Military experts have said Iranian drones would be useful to Russia for both reconnaissance and as loitering munitions that can bide their time in locating and engaging suitable targets.

