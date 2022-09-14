Shooting breaks out between Kyrgyz, Tajik border guards: Russian agencies
Shooting broke out on Wednesday between guards patrolling the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, Russian news agencies said, citing the Kyrgyz border service.
While recent years have seen frequent skirmishes along the border, the latest incident follows fighting on Tuesday between two other former Soviet republics, Azerbaijan and Armenia, which was their deadliest since 2020.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The Kyrgyz border service said Tajik guards opened fire after being asked to leave “combat positions” along the border and Kyrgyz guards used weapons in response, Russia's RIA state news agency said.
Reuters was not able to immediately verify the reports.
Read more:
Azerbaijan says completed objectives on Armenia border after clashes
-
Russia says negotiated ceasefire between Armenia, AzerbaijanRussia said Tuesday it had negotiated a ceasefire between ex-Soviet Armenia and Azerbaijan, after fresh border clashes between the historic rivals ... World News
-
Iran appeals for restraint from Armenia and AzerbaijanIran appealed for restraint from neighboring Armenia and Azerbaijan Tuesday after the deadliest flare-up in fighting between the Caucasus foes since a ... Middle East
-
Azerbaijan says completed objectives on Armenia border after clashesAzerbaijan said Tuesday that it had completed its military objectives on the border with Armenia after a lull following the worst fighting between the ... World News