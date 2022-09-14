South Korea fines Google, Meta millions of dollars over privacy accusations

South Korea levied fines running into millions of dollars on Alphabet's Google and Meta Platforms following accusations of privacy law violations, authorities said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Personal Information Protection Commission said it fined Google 69.2 billion won ($50 million) and Meta 30.8 billion won ($22 million).

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Google and Meta did not have an immediate comment.

The privacy panel said the firms did not clearly inform service users and obtain prior consent when collecting and analyzing behavioral information to infer their interests or use them for customized advertisements.

Read more:

Pichai says Google ‘pro-competitive,’ sees vibrant tech market citing top rivals

Zuckerberg targeted by House Republicans eager to probe Hunter Biden

Metaverse jobs are disappearing amid hiring slowdown at Facebook and Google