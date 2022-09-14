Staff of King Charles told they could lose jobs, as union calls move ‘heartless’
Household staff who served King Charles while he was heir to the British throne have already been told they could lose their jobs, drawing criticism from a labor union that called the move “heartless” before Queen Elizabeth is even buried.
Charles, who succeeded his mother on her death last Thursday, and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, will be moving from Clarence House, his London home for decades, to the monarch’s main official residence, Buckingham Palace.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
A Clarence House spokesman said operations there had ceased and a consultation process with staff over redundancies had begun.
“Our staff have given long and loyal service and while some redundancies will be unavoidable, we are working urgently to identify alternative roles for the greatest possible number of staff,” the spokesman said.
The Guardian newspaper reported that up 100 employees had been told they could lose their jobs, some who had worked there
for decades. They include personal servants such as footmen, valets, dressers, and cooks, as well as clerical staff.
The notifications were issued even as they were working to assist the new king during the accession process -- including while a thanksgiving service for his mother was under way in Edinburgh, it said. Monday will be a national holiday for the queen’s funeral.
The Public and Commercial Services Union condemned the decision to announce redundancies during the mourning period as “heartless.”
“While some changes across the households were to be expected, as roles across the Royal Family change, the scale and speed at which this has been announced is callous in the extreme,” union general secretary Mark Serwotka said.
The Clarence House spokesman said the law required staff to be made aware of the situation at the earliest opportunity.
“Despite every effort to delay until after the funeral the advice remained the same,” he said. “Any staff being made redundant will be offered enhanced redundancy payments.”
No staff would be affected for at least three months, he added.
Read more: Britain’s King Charles III addresses nation, vows lifelong service
-
King Charles III leads queen’s coffin procession in EdinburghThe coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth was taken along the Royal Mile in the Scottish capital Edinburgh on Monday in a solemn procession watched by ... World News
-
King Charles promises to follow example set by his mother, Queen ElizabethKing Charles told parliament on Monday he was “resolved faithfully to follow” the example set by his mother, Queen Elizabeth, addressing lawmakers and ... World News
-
King Charles to fly to Scotland to join somber procession of queen’s coffinBritain’s King Charles will fly to Edinburgh to join his siblings on Monday when the coffin of his mother Queen Elizabeth is taken in a solemn ... World News
-
Chinese President Xi congratulates King Charles, says ready to improve friendshipChinese President Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory message to King Charles on his accession to the British throne, official news agency Xinhua ... World News
-
Canada proclaims Charles king in Ottawa ceremonyCanada proclaimed Charles its king on Saturday in a formal ceremony at the official residence in Ottawa of the governor general, the monarch’s ... World News
-
Saudi Arabia’s King, Crown Prince congratulate British King Charles on accessionSaudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have wished success and prosperity to Britain’s new King Charles III.In ... Gulf
-
Accession Council proclaims Charles III as Britain’s new kingKing Charles pledged on Saturday to follow the example of his late mother as he was officially proclaimed as Britain’s new monarch on Saturday at a ... World News
-
Factbox: How King Charles' accession to the throne is formalizedQueen Elizabeth, the longest-reigning monarch in Britain's history, died on Thursday aged 96, and her son Charles succeeded to the throne immediately. ... World News
-
Britain’s King Charles III addresses nation, vows lifelong serviceKing Charles III vowed Friday to emulate his late mother’s long life of service to Britain and the Commonwealth and elevated his heir William to ... World News
-
King Charles tells PM Truss: Queen’s death a moment he’s been ‘dreading’Britain’s King Charles described the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth as the moment he had “been dreading,” in an exchange with Prime Minister Liz ... World News
-
Britain’s King Charles greets well-wishers outside Buckingham PalaceA smiling King Charles III shook hands with some of the thousands of well-wishers gathered outside Buckingham Palace Friday as he returned to London ... World News