‘One of Europe’s biggest money launderers’ arrested, Europol says

Police have arrested “one of Europe’s biggest money launderers” after a raid in southern Spain, saying the British-Irish suspect is believed to have shifted more than 200 million euros ($200 million) in illicit cash.
He was detained Monday “as a result of an international law enforcement operation led by the Spanish Guardia Civil. Two of his associates were also arrested in Spain, and one in the United Kingdom,” Europol said in a statement.
