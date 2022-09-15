.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

France respects India keeping energy, other ties with Russia, foreign minister says

  • Font
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna in New Delhi, India, on September 14, 2022. (Reuters)
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna in New Delhi, India, on September 14, 2022. (Reuters)

France respects India keeping energy, other ties with Russia, foreign minister says

Reuters, Mumbai

Published: Updated:

France is aware of and respects India’s energy and other relations with Russia, its foreign minister told the India Today news channel on Thursday during a visit to the country.

India has not condemned Russia’s February invasion of Ukraine, instead calling for negotiations and peace. Russia is India’s biggest foreign supplier of defense hardware, and India’s imports of Russian crude oil and coal have soared since the war.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We know the differences in our relations vis-a-vis Russia,” Catherine Colonna said in an interview, during which she was asked about India’s oil trade and overall ties with Russia.

Indian’s Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar and his French counterpart Catherine Colonna, are seen before their meeting in New Delhi, India, on September 14, 2022. (Reuters)
Indian’s Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar and his French counterpart Catherine Colonna, are seen before their meeting in New Delhi, India, on September 14, 2022. (Reuters)



“We know the history” of India’s past and present relations with Russia, Colonna said. “We do respect your country’s decision to keep going with some relations.”

India has seen a flurry of visits from Western diplomats and other officials in recent weeks, as they seek to widen support for a plan of the G7 group of rich countries including France to cap the price of Russian oil.

Read more: India says no pressure on it to limit energy purchases from Russia

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More