Guatemala stampede leaves nine dead and 20 injured

At least nine people died, and 20 others were injured early Thursday in a stampede after an independence day concert in western Guatemala, rescue workers said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“The Guatemalan Red Cross and volunteer firefighters stabilized more than 20 injured people and nine people died at the scene” of a stampede in the city of Quetzaltenango, the relief agency said on Twitter.

Local press reported the victims were crushed as thousands of people tried to leave an open-air: esplanade at the end of a concert during the traditional “Xelafer” festival.

It was the first time in three years that Guatemala celebrated its independence from Spain after the previous two years' celebrations were called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Guatemala gained independence from former colonial power Spain on September 15, 1821.

Read more:



Guatemala, Taiwan agree to boost diplomatic cooperation, training

Guatemala retrieves 33 Mayan artifacts from private collection in Germany

Two men indicted in migrant death-trailer case that left 53 dead