IMF urges policy caution for vulnerable Africa

African countries have to walk the tightrope as they contemplate economic reform at a time of worsening hunger and climate change, the IMF said on Thursday.
In a new report, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said African governments face an “extremely challenging” environment in macro-economic policy.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“Addressing the lack of resilience to climate change (and) critically underlying chronic food insecurity... will require careful policy prioritization against a backdrop of financing and capacity constraints,” it said.
At least 123 million people, or 12 percent of sub-Saharan Africa’s population, are projected to be acutely food insecure, it said.
The impact on economies from the COVID-19 pandemic has combined with a surge in grain prices fueled by the Ukraine War, it said.
At the same time, East Africa is suffering from one of the worst droughts in recent history.
Despite these problems, some liberalizing reforms in trade, regulations and markets are feasible, the IMF said.
“Trade liberalization and import diversification could help stabilize regional food supply and prices,” the fund suggested.
It pointed to a ban that Zambia imposed on exports of its corn in 2020. If some of the harvest had been available, it could have helped with southern Africa’s food shortfall.
The IMF renewed a pledge to back African countries needing technical assistance and financial support.
Read more:
China to waive 23 rate-free loans to 17 African countries, offer $10 bln in IMF funds
Tokyo to push for African seat on UN Security Council: PM Kishida
-
China to waive 23 rate-free loans to 17 African countries, offer $10 bln in IMF fundsChina, the largest government creditor to emerging economies, said it will forgive 23 interest-free loans to 17 African countries and redirect $10 ... Economy
-
IMF warns of rising African debt despite faster economic growthSub-Saharan African nations are at growing risk of debt distress because of heavy borrowing and gaping deficits, despite an overall uptick in economic ... Economy
-
UAE refutes racism, exploitation claims by UK think tank on African workersThe UAE has refuted an allegation of racism and exploitation of African workers cast by London-based think tank Impact International, according to a ... Gulf
-
African leaders demand funds to tackle climate change impactsThe leaders of two dozen African countries Friday urged wealthier nations to uphold their aid pledges so the continent can tackle climate change ... World News