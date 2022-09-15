Kremlin says it has ‘hardly any hope’ for new US ambassador: Agency
The Kremlin on Thursday said it had “hardly any hope” for the new US ambassador to Russia, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
US media on Wednesday reported that President Joe Biden plans to nominate Lynn Tracey as Washington’s new ambassador in Moscow, after John Sullivan announced his departure earlier this month.
Read more:
Kremlin says Ukraine’s ongoing NATO ambitions remain a threat to Russia
Belarus’ Lukashenko chops wood for Europeans ‘freezing to death’
Iran intends to become member of Russia, China-led bloc
-
Russian, Chinese navies conduct joint patrols in the Pacific: Russian ministryThe Russian and Chinese navies are conducting joint patrols in the Pacific Ocean, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.A ministry statement ... World News
-
Biden administration rebuffs Senate calls to designate Russia as terror stateThe Biden administration on Wednesday reiterated its opposition to designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, hours after US lawmakers ... World News
-
Kremlin says Ukraine’s ongoing NATO ambitions remain a threat to RussiaThe Kremlin said on Wednesday that Ukraine’s ongoing ambitions to join the Western NATO military alliance presented a threat to Russia’s security and ... World News