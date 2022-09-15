.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Kremlin says it has ‘hardly any hope’ for new US ambassador: Agency

  • Font
Russian and U.S. flags are pictured before talks between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman at the United States Mission in Geneva, Switzerland January 10, 2022. (Reuters)
Russian and US flags are pictured before talks between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman at the US Mission in Geneva, Switzerland, January 10, 2022. (Reuters)

Kremlin says it has ‘hardly any hope’ for new US ambassador: Agency

Reuters, Moscow

Published: Updated:

The Kremlin on Thursday said it had “hardly any hope” for the new US ambassador to Russia, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

US media on Wednesday reported that President Joe Biden plans to nominate Lynn Tracey as Washington’s new ambassador in Moscow, after John Sullivan announced his departure earlier this month.

Read more:

Kremlin says Ukraine’s ongoing NATO ambitions remain a threat to Russia

Belarus’ Lukashenko chops wood for Europeans ‘freezing to death’

Iran intends to become member of Russia, China-led bloc

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More