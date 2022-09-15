Putin says delegation of 80 large Russian companies to visit Iran next week: Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that a delegation of 80 large companies will visit Iran next week, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported.

President Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi are at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Samarkand, in Uzbekistan.

Advertisement

Earlier, Iran's foreign minister said that Tehran had signed a memorandum to join the bloc.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Last year, the rapidly-expanding central Asian security body, whose founding heavyweights are China and Russia, approved Iran’s application for accession, while Tehran’s hardline rulers called on members to help it form a mechanism to avert sanctions imposed by the West over its disputed nuclear program.



Read more:

Iran nuclear deal is ‘in the ER room:’ Israeli defense minister