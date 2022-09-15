.
Putin says delegation of 80 large Russian companies to visit Iran next week: Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) leaders’ summit in Samarkand on September 15, 2022. (AFP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) leaders’ summit in Samarkand on September 15, 2022. (AFP)

Reuters, Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that a delegation of 80 large companies will visit Iran next week, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported.

President Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi are at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Samarkand, in Uzbekistan.

Earlier, Iran's foreign minister said that Tehran had signed a memorandum to join the bloc.

Last year, the rapidly-expanding central Asian security body, whose founding heavyweights are China and Russia, approved Iran’s application for accession, while Tehran’s hardline rulers called on members to help it form a mechanism to avert sanctions imposed by the West over its disputed nuclear program.

