Royal Guard faints near Queen Elizabeth’s coffin during 24-hour vigil

A royal guard standing near the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II collapsed during a 24 hour vigil.

Social media footage showed the guard falling face-first to the shock of mourners who were present to pay their final respects to the monarch.

Watch: A British royal guard standing near the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II collapses in Westminster Hall. #QueenElizabeth pic.twitter.com/h9OqFkdm2F — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) September 15, 2022

As onlookers gasped, police rushed to pick up the fallen guard.

The incident happened at around 1:00 a.m., as broadcast cut to another scene around the venue where the Queen is lying in state.

Many mourners waited in line throughout the night.

Britain's longest-serving monarch is lying in state in the 900-year-old building for four days until her funeral on Monday.

Hundreds of thousands of people were expected to file past.

The coffin was draped in the Royal Standard and topped with the Imperial State Crown - encrusted with almost 3,000 diamonds - and a bouquet of flowers and plants, including pine from the Balmoral Estate, where Elizabeth died on September 8 at the age of 96.

With The Associated Press

