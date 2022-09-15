.
Russian, Chinese navies conduct joint patrols in the Pacific: Russian ministry

Flags of China and Russia are displayed in this illustration picture taken on March 24, 2022. (Reuters)
The Russian and Chinese navies are conducting joint patrols in the Pacific Ocean, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

A ministry statement on Telegram said crews from both sides were conducting joint tactical manoeuvres and carrying out exercises involving artillery and helicopters.

“The tasks of the patrols involve the strengthening of naval cooperation between Russia and China, upholding peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region, coastal monitoring and safeguarding Russian and Chinese nautical economic sites,” it said.

Iran intends to become member of Russia, China-led bloc

