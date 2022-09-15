UAE President invites Israel’s President to Abu Dhabi space event

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed has invited Israel’s President to an Abu Dhabi space event, as the countries continue to build relations two years after the normalization of ties.

Sheikh Mohamed invited Israeli President Isaac Herzog to the Space Dialogue in December, state news agency WAM reported on Thursday.

The event will see professionals from the space industry across the globe travel to the UAE to “strengthen cooperation” and “formulate new international policies”, Sheikh Mohamed said in a Tweet earlier in September.

The meeting is just one of many between officials of the countries since the UAE normalized ties with Israel in September 2020 through signing the US-brokered Abraham Accords.

The invitation to the space conference comes a day after UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed arrived in Tel Aviv for an official visit to Israel, marking the two-year anniversary of the signing of the accords.

Officials from the UAE and Israel discussed in a meeting the importance of increasing cooperation in areas such as economy, investment, and food security, WAM reported.

The discussions included efforts to consolidate peace and stability in the region.

The Abraham Accords have “opened up promising prospects for building privileged relations” between the UAE and Israel, Sheikh Abdullah stressed, according to WAM.

Experts told Al Arabiya English that the countries are continuing to benefit from the agreement.

Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem and co-founder of the UAE-Israel Business Council Fleur Hassan-Nahoum told Al Arabiya English that over the past two years the UAE has become one of the fastest-growing trade partners for Israel and predicts trade deals will double in the 12 months ahead.

