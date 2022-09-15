Wildfire in southwestern France is contained: Authorities

A wildfire raging since Monday in southwestern France, which has burned more than 3,700 hectares of land in the wine-growing Medoc region, is now contained, local authorities said on Thursday.
“The fire has not made any progress. No new areas burned. No new evacuations,” the prefect’s office said in its morning update on the situation, adding almost 1,000 firefighters have been battling the flames throughout the night.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The blaze, which destroyed four houses and several buildings, prompted authorities to evacuate more than 1,800 people earlier this week.
France, like the rest of Europe, has had to tackle heatwaves and drought over the summer that have caused multiple wildfires across the continent.
Read more:
EU: 2022 sees record wildfire destruction across Europe
Spain firefighters battle huge Valencia blaze
Violent rainstorms hammer France after weeks of drought
-
Algeria wildfires burned UNESCO-listed park: ExpertMore than 10 percent of a UNESCO-listed biosphere reserve has been destroyed by fires that tore through northeastern Algeria, killing at least 38 ... North Africa
-
Forest wildfires rage in Russia’s Ryazan regionThe Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations dispatched planes and helicopters to fight wildfires in the Ryazan region in central Russia on ... World News
-
Thousands evacuated from homes as wildfires rage in FranceA huge wildfire that has destroyed more than a dozen homes and forced the evacuation of thousands of residents, some of whom had clambered onto ... World News