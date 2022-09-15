.
Wildfire in southwestern France is contained: Authorities

A wildfire raging in southwestern France, which has burned more than 3,700 hectares of land in the wine-growing Medoc region, has been contained, local authorities said. (Twitter)
Reuters, Paris

A wildfire raging since Monday in southwestern France, which has burned more than 3,700 hectares of land in the wine-growing Medoc region, is now contained, local authorities said on Thursday.

“The fire has not made any progress. No new areas burned. No new evacuations,” the prefect’s office said in its morning update on the situation, adding almost 1,000 firefighters have been battling the flames throughout the night.

The blaze, which destroyed four houses and several buildings, prompted authorities to evacuate more than 1,800 people earlier this week.

France, like the rest of Europe, has had to tackle heatwaves and drought over the summer that have caused multiple wildfires across the continent.

