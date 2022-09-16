.
Around 19,000 people evacuated from Kyrgyzstan  border regions after clashes: NGO

  • Font
Protesters hold a rally to demand of the authorities to support residents of Kyrgyzstan’s southern Batken province following border clashes with Tajik troops, near the Kyrgyz parliament in Bishkek, on September 16, 2022. (AFP)
AFP, Bishkek

Published: Updated:

Some 19,000 people have been evacuated from volatile border regions of Kyrgyzstan, a regional branch of the Red Crescent said, following deadly border clashes with neighboring Tajikistan.

The NGO’s office in Batken region, where clashes erupted, said 19,000 people had been removed from villages and that the organization was providing “psychological support to evacuees in temporary accommodation.”

