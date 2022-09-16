Around 19,000 people evacuated from Kyrgyzstan border regions after clashes: NGO
Some 19,000 people have been evacuated from volatile border regions of Kyrgyzstan, a regional branch of the Red Crescent said, following deadly border clashes with neighboring Tajikistan.
The NGO’s office in Batken region, where clashes erupted, said 19,000 people had been removed from villages and that the organization was providing “psychological support to evacuees in temporary accommodation.”
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Kyrgyzstan accuses Tajik forces of shelling airport
Kyrgyzstan reports another round of shooting on border with Tajikistan
Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan agree on ceasefire after deadly clashes
-
Turkey to stand by Azerbaijan through tensions with Armenia: FM CavusogluTurkey will continue to stand by Azerbaijan and will never leave it alone, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday, after clashes ... World News
-
Azerbaijan says completed objectives on Armenia border after clashesAzerbaijan said Tuesday that it had completed its military objectives on the border with Armenia after a lull following the worst fighting between the ... World News
-
Blinken offers condolences to Armenia’s PM after Azerbaijan shelling kills scoresThe top US diplomat said diplomacy was the only way forward, pledging to remain personally engaged. World News