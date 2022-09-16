China’s Xi set to meet Iran’s president at regional summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping will have his first face-to-face discussion with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on Friday, state media reported.

The meeting comes days after the European Union warned that negotiations to bring Iran and the US back into a nuclear deal curbing Tehran's nuclear program are in “stalemate”.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

China is one of the key members of the multilateral dialogue -- alongside France, Germany, Britain, Russia and the United States -- that is trying to revive the troubled 2015 nuclear deal.

“On the morning of September 16, President Xi Jinping will meet with Iranian President Raisi in Samarkand,” Chinese broadcaster CCTV said, announcing the meeting on the sidelines of a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the city in Uzbekistan.

Iran, one of four SCO observer states, applied for full membership in 2008 but its bid was slowed by UN and US sanctions imposed over its nuclear program.

Raisi said on Wednesday Iran still intends to pursue membership of the SCO, but several members do not want a country under international sanctions in their ranks.

Xi also met Russian President Vladimir Putin at the regional security summit -- the Chinese leader's first trip abroad since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more:

Belarus president thanks China’s Xi for backing at ‘difficult time’