Dubai attorney general appeals ruling not to extradite British man to Denmark

Dubai’s attorney general appealed a ruling by a local court this week not to extradite a British man to Denmark, where he faces charges related to an alleged $1.75 billion tax fraud scheme.



Sanjay Shah was arrested earlier this year by Dubai police following a request by Danish authorities to extradite him.



A lower Dubai court on Monday rejected the extradition request.



The Court of Cassation would hear the appeal lodged by Attorney General Essam Issa al-Humaidan, the emirate’s state media office said on Twitter. It did not announce a court date.



Danish authorities requested the extradition of Shah, who was arrested in Dubai in June, for prosecution over alleged involvement in a sham trading scheme to make double tax reclaims - known as "cum-ex" trading.



He is suspected of having defrauded the Danish state via a scheme that involved submitting applications to the Danish Treasury on behalf of investors and companies from around the world for dividend tax refunds worth more than 9 billion Danish crowns ($1.23 billion).



A Dubai civil court on Thursday ordered Shah and other suspects to return around 8 billion Danish crowns ($1.1 billion), according to a report by Danish broadcaster DR.



