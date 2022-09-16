Scientists discover 380-mln-year-old heart in prehistoric fish fossil: Report

Scientists have discovered the world’s oldest 380-million-year-old heart preserved inside a fossilized prehistoric fish, the BBC reported on Thursday.

The heart belongs to a fish known as the Gogo, which is now extinct, researchers reportedly said.

The discovery, published in journal Science, was made in Western Australia, the BBC said, adding that the specimen captures a “key moment” in the evolution of the organ that pumps blood to the body found in creatures with backbones, including humans.

“We were crowded around the computer and recognized that we had a heart and pretty much couldn't believe it! It was incredibly exciting,” Prof Kate Trinajstic from Curtin University in Perth told BBC News.

The extinct fish are perfectly preserved in rocks found in the Kimberley region of Western Australia where minerals have preserved the Gogo’s internal organs including the liver, stomach, intestine and heart.

Prof John Long from Flinders University in Adelaide described the finding as “a mind-boggling, jaw-dropping discovery.”

“We have never known anything about the soft organs of animals this old, until now,” he said.

Scans of the Gogo fish fossil showed that its heart was more complex than expected for fish at the time, the British broadcaster reported. It had two chambers one on top of each other, similar in structure to the human heart.

Dr Zerina Johanson of the Natural History Museum, London, described the research as an “extremely important discovery” that helps to tell us why the human body is the way it is today.

“A lot of the things you see we still have in our own bodies; jaws and teeth, for example,” she told the BBC. “We have the first appearance of the front fins and the fins at the back, which eventually evolved into our arms and legs.”