Several flights canceled as air traffic controllers go on strike over pay

Many domestic and some international flights were canceled in France Friday as air traffic controllers went on a national strike over pay and recruitment issues.



French civil aviation authority DGAC warned that domestic traffic would be “severely disrupted” with many flights canceled and others experiencing long delays.



Passengers have been advised to postpone their trip if possible.



Air France said it has cancelled 55 percent of its short- and medium-haul flights and 10 percent of its long-haul flights.



The company could not rule out further delays and last-minute cancellations, it said in a statement.



Mamadou Soure had his flight to Milan canceled Friday morning, but was able to book an afternoon flight to Turin.



“We’ll see if we can make it to Milan from there,” Soure added.



Other companies operating in France, including Ryanair, Easyjet and Volotea, have also canceled flights.



France’s main union of air traffic controllers, the SNCTA, called the one-day strike to demand higher pay amid soaring inflation and ask for more staff to be hired in the coming years.



