Two officers stabbed in central London: UK police

Two police officers were stabbed early Friday in central London and were hospitalized and a suspect who was tasered and arrested is also in hospital, the capital's police force said.
“We await further updates on their conditions,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement, adding “enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing”.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
It comes amid a massive security operation in central London as Queen Elizabeth II lies in state in parliament ahead of her state funeral on Monday.
Read more:
Royal Guard faints near Queen Elizabeth’s coffin during 24-hour vigil
-
UK police briefly evacuate London's Trafalgar Square near Jubilee celebrationsBritish police said on Saturday they had briefly evacuated London's Trafalgar Square, close to where celebrations are to be held later to mark Queen ... World News
-
King Charles, sons join procession for Queen Elizabeth’s last journey from palaceKing Charles, his sons Princes William and Harry and other senior royals joined a solemn procession to take Queen Elizabeth’s coffin from Buckingham ... World News
-
Royal Guard faints near Queen Elizabeth’s coffin during 24-hour vigilA royal guard standing near the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II collapsed during a 24 hour vigil.Social media footage showed the guard falling face-first ... World News