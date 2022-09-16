.
Two officers stabbed in central London: UK police

Police officers gather outside Buckingham Palace from where the coffin of late Queen Elizabeth II will depart in procession to Westminster Hall in London, on September 14, 2022. (Reuters)
Reuters, London

Two police officers were stabbed early Friday in central London and were hospitalized and a suspect who was tasered and arrested is also in hospital, the capital's police force said.

“We await further updates on their conditions,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement, adding “enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing”.

It comes amid a massive security operation in central London as Queen Elizabeth II lies in state in parliament ahead of her state funeral on Monday.

Royal Guard faints near Queen Elizabeth's coffin during 24-hour vigil

