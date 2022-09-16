Ukraine discovers ‘torture rooms’ in recaptured Kharkiv region

Ukraine said Friday it had discovered at least 10 locations in territory recaptured from Russian forces in the east of the country that had been used for torture.

“I can talk about the presence of at least 10 torture centers in settlements” in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine's police chief Igor Klymenko said during a briefing, the Interfax news agency reported.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He said “two torture centers were found in Balakliya”, a town in the northeast.

Read more:

Ukraine says mass grave found in town recaptured from Russian forces