Ukraine discovers ‘torture rooms’ in recaptured Kharkiv region

Local residents stand outside their building partially destroyed by a missile strike on Kharkiv on September 12, 2022 amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

AFP, Kyiv, Ukraine

Published: Updated:

Ukraine said Friday it had discovered at least 10 locations in territory recaptured from Russian forces in the east of the country that had been used for torture.

“I can talk about the presence of at least 10 torture centers in settlements” in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine's police chief Igor Klymenko said during a briefing, the Interfax news agency reported.

He said “two torture centers were found in Balakliya”, a town in the northeast.

Ukraine says mass grave found in town recaptured from Russian forces

