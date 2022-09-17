Iran-Venezuela tech science fair opens in Caracas in sign of deepening relations

A tech science fair that seeks to partner Venezuelan and Iranian companies to deepen their relations opened to the public Friday in Caracas.

Organizers said The Scientific, Technological and Industrial Expo Fair marks a new era in the burgeoning relationship between the governments of Caracas and Tehran.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Nearly 300 Venezuelan and 79 Iranian companies are participating in the fair.

Among the products offered are dialysis machines, electric cars and Venezuelan cattle.

Teheran-based Naftab company have their stand at the fair and are promoting their fire protective coatings made from cement-based mortars combined with minerals, additives and water.

“It’s basically cement-based mortar with various additives such as vermiculite and cellulose and other things. And basically once you mix this with water it becomes a dried compact cement-based product that will prevent, for up to four hours of fire protection.”

On a brochure shared with visitors, Naftab company explains they had to develop their “own line of Passive Fire Protection Products using domestic materials” after sanctions against Iran were put in place, preventing Naftab of importing from abroad.

“Our objective is to maybe make some connections with other business people in Venezuela and if there is interest we’d like to bring our technology, our know-how, our formulas and maybe even our factory to Venezuela and export within the region,” said Slavish Vassegui, the company’s technical supervisor.

“From our estimates, Venezuela is very rich in minerals so it would be very ideal for this opportunity to occur,” he added.

Aside from technological innovation from Iran, Venezuelans farmers are also looking for opportunities at the fair.

Carlos Jimenez drove all the way from Guarico state, over 200 kilometers (124 miles) from the capital, to display a selection of bulls and cows he uses to produce genetics. They sell pure bulls and cows, embryos and semen.

“Every international negotiation is important because, first, it is in foreign currency and second, it is your name that goes abroad,” said Jimenez.

Jimenez requested the Venezuelan government to consider reviving the farming credits that ceased to exist several years ago.

“Is important that the executive evaluates the possibility that agricultural credits come back into existence, because now everything that is done is at one’s own expense” he said.

Venezuela and Iran have maintained close relations since the past government of the late President Hugo Chávez.

Read more:

Venezuela welcomes home seized crew from seized plane linked to Iran

Iran’s supreme leader undergoes surgery after falling ‘gravely ill’: Report