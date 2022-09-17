King Charles, Prince William meet people waiting in line to see Queen Elizabeth
King Charles III and his son Prince William on Saturday met some of the thousands of people waiting in line to see Queen Elizabeth II as she lies in state.
The new king and his heir shook hands and chatted with people at Lambeth Bridge, with many mourners having queued overnight to see the late monarch at Westminster Hall.
