.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

King Charles, Prince William meet people waiting in line to see Queen Elizabeth

  • Font
Britain’s King Charles stands next to people queueing to pay their respects to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth following her death, in London, Britain, on September 17, 2022. (Reuters)
Britain’s King Charles stands next to people queueing to pay their respects to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth following her death, in London, Britain, on September 17, 2022. (Reuters)

King Charles, Prince William meet people waiting in line to see Queen Elizabeth

AFP, London

Published: Updated:

King Charles III and his son Prince William on Saturday met some of the thousands of people waiting in line to see Queen Elizabeth II as she lies in state.

The new king and his heir shook hands and chatted with people at Lambeth Bridge, with many mourners having queued overnight to see the late monarch at Westminster Hall.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

David Beckham spotted waiting 12 hours in line to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth’s death: Princes William, Harry to stand vigil at coffin for 15 mins

Two officers stabbed in central London: UK police

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More