Protests in London over fatal police shooting of Chris Kaba

Dozens of protesters gathered outside the headquarters of London’s Metropolitan Police on Saturday, accusing the force of racism following the fatal shooting of 24-year-old black man, Chris Kaba.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Investigators are considering whether race was a factor in the shooting of rapper Kaba on September 5 following a police pursuit of his car, which ended in Streatham Hill, south London.

A firearms officer has been suspended while the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) carries out a homicide investigation.

Kaba’s family have demanded a speedy resolution to the probe, but investigators have said it could last up to nine months.

“He had no weapon. So why was he shot? Why was he killed? He’s got a child on the way. His child is going to grow up with no dad. Why? asked writer Chris Sibia.

“We’ve had enough of injustice. There’s countless events with black people being shot, in some cases killed, pushed over, heart attacks, killed by police,” he added.

“And we’re not offered the same justice other ethnic groups are.”

Met Police Assistant Commissioner Amanda Pearson said the force “fully supports” the investigation.

“We continue to fully support the IOPC investigation as they work to establish the facts and try to answer the many questions Mr Kaba’s family and others have around his tragic death,” she said.

Protester Sanai Dixon-Thomas called for video of the incident to be released to the family.

“I think we’re all here in hope of that happening, and soon as well,” the student said.

In June, the force was put into special measures after a series of high-profile scandals.

Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) said it was officially “monitoring” the Met to help it improve.

Read more:



Bidens depart Washington to London for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

King Charles, Prince William meet people waiting in line to see Queen Elizabeth

UK government to ramp up economic help after Queen Elizabeth’s funeral