Around 3.7 mln tonnes of food left Ukraine ports under UN grain deal: Ministry
A total of 165 ships with 3.7 million tonnes of agricultural products on board have left Ukraine under a deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey to unblock Ukrainian sea ports, the Ukrainian infrastructure ministry said on Sunday.
The ministry said 10 ships with 169,300 tonnes of agricultural products are due to leave Ukrainian Black Sea ports on Sunday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“At 10:00 a.m., eight ships left the ports of Great Odesa, and 2 more are waiting for their turn and favorable conditions,” the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine’s grain exports slumped after Russia invaded the country on February 24 and blockaded its Black Sea ports, driving up global food prices and prompting fears of shortages in Africa and the Middle East.
Ukraine, a global major grain producer and exporter, shipped up to 6 million tonnes of grain per month before the war.
Three Black Sea ports were reopened under a deal signed on July 22 by Moscow and Kyiv and the ministry has said these ports are able to load and send abroad 100-150 cargo ships per month.
Read more: UN-proposed ammonia deal for Ukraine would stabilize grain deal: Diplomat
-
UN-proposed ammonia deal for Ukraine would stabilize grain deal: DiplomatAn ammonia gas deal which the United Nations is pushing Russia and Ukraine to agree could ultimately stabilize a landmark grain deal which is aimed at ... World News
-
UK dismisses Putin assertion on Ukraine grain exports to poor countriesBritain dismissed as untrue on Sunday Russian President Vladimir Putin’s assertion that only a fraction of grain exported from Ukraine under an ... World News
-
Turkey's Erdogan echoes Putin’s complaints over grain exportsTurkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday he wanted grain from Russia to be exported too, adding Vladimir Putin was right to complain that ... Middle East
-
Russia’s Putin wants to restrict destinations for Ukraine’s grain exportsRussian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday warned of a looming global food crisis and said he would discuss amending a landmark grain deal with ... World News
-
Russian cargo ship carrying ‘plundered’ Ukraine grain reaches Syria: EmbassyA Russian cargo ship allegedly carrying stolen Ukrainian grain has reached Syria, Kyiv’s embassy in Beirut said Thursday, the latest in a series of ... Middle East
-
Two more grain ships leave Ukraine: Turkey's defense ministryTwo more ships carrying grain have left Ukraine’s Chornomorsk port, Turkey’s defense ministry said on Saturday, bringing the total number of vessels ... World News