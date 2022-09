Britain paused for a national minute of silence to remember Queen Elizabeth II, with people encouraged to mark the moment on their doorsteps or at community events and vigils.

People around the country paused at 8:00 pm (1900 GMT) to remember the longest-serving monarch in British history, with applause following at some events across the kingdom.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Developing.