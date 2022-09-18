.
Death toll of clashes between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan rises to 36: Kyrgyz ministry

Volunteers collect humanitarian aid for people evacuated from the town of Batken in Bishkek on September 17, 2022. The Central Asian republics of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan traded new accusations over a ceasefire breach at their border where deadly clashes broke out over the past days. (AFP)
AFP, Kyrgyzstan

The Kyrgyz health ministry said Sunday that at least 36 people had been killed in recent border clashes with Tajikistan, increasing its earlier figure of the latest violence between the Central Asian neighbors.

“The total number of dead as a result of the armed conflict in the (Kyrgyz) Batken region is 36,” and another 134 have been injured, the ministry said in a statement.

The previous toll given by the ministry stood at 24 killed.

The Tajik interior ministry said Saturday civilians had been killed in the clashes but did not provide a figure.

The two sides agreed to a ceasefire on Friday but since then traded accusation of breaching it.

After more clashes on Saturday, the night passed “quietly, without incidents” the Kyrgyz border authorities said on Sunday morning.

“The country’s leadership is taking all measures to stabilize the situation, prevent attempts of escalation... in a peaceful way,” the border authorities said.

On Saturday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the leadership of both sides “to engage in dialogue for a lasting ceasefire,” said a spokesman.

Border disputes have dogged the ex-Soviet republics through their three-decade independence, with around half of their 970-kilometer-long (600 mile) border still to be demarcated.

Both Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are part of the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), but they regularly clash.

Russia has urged the two countries to de-escalate and said it was ready to help them find a “long term” solution to the border issues.

In 2021, unprecedented clashes between the two sides killed at least 50 people and raised fears of a larger conflict.

