France’s far right to oppose Macron’s pension reform: Marine Le Pen

French far-right Rassemblement National leader Marine Le Pen said on Sunday that her party will vote against President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reforms and against the 2023 budget.
“We will oppose Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform plans that are unfair and will divide (the country),” Le Pen told a party meeting in Cap d’Agde in southern France.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Macron wants to start implementing the reforms, which mainly consist of a progressive rise to 65 of the legal retirement age, next summer.
France’s far right scored a historic success in legislative elections in June, increasing its lawmakers to 89, from eight in the previous legislature, and cementing the party’s rise from fringe to mainstream opposition.
With the June election, the Rassemblement National has become the second biggest party in parliament, denying Macron’s centrists the absolute majority that would have helped ease through his reforms.
The 2023 budget is due to be debated in coming weeks.
Read more:
Macron to give King Charles picture book of Queen Elizabeth’s visits to France
France, Algeria sign declaration of ‘irreversible progress’ in relations
France’s Macron vows broad civic consultation on crucial issues
-
France denies it is mulling cutting power exports to ItalyFrance denied a report that it’s considering cutting power exports to Italy, saying it’s committed to maintaining power supply to its European ... Energy
-
Paris to turn off Versailles, Louvre lights earlier in France energy saving pushFrance’s famed Louvre and Versailles museums will turn off their lights earlier as a symbolic measure to remind the public of the energy crisis ... World News
-
Illegal immigrants escape detention center in northeast FrancePolice are searching for 11 illegal immigrants who escaped a detention center in northeast France where they were awaiting deportation, officials said ... World News
-
France caps next years energy price increase at 15 pctFrance will cap power and gas price increases for households at 15 percent next year, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Wednesday, to ease the ... World News