Russia has increased its targeting of civilian infrastructure: UK intelligence

Ukrainian service members stand on a BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicle, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the town of Izium, recently liberated by Ukrainian Armed Forces, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, on September 14, 2022. (Reuters)
Ukrainian service members stand on a BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicle, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, near the town of Izium, recently liberated by Ukrainian Armed Forces, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, on September 14, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The UK military intelligence says that in the “last seven days, Russia has increased its targeting of civilian infrastructure even where it probably perceives no immediate military effect.”

It added that “Russia has likely extended locations it is prepared to strike in attempt to directly undermine morale of Ukrainian people and government.”

