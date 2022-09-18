Russia has increased its targeting of civilian infrastructure: UK intelligence
The UK military intelligence says that in the “last seven days, Russia has increased its targeting of civilian infrastructure even where it probably perceives no immediate military effect.”
It added that “Russia has likely extended locations it is prepared to strike in attempt to directly undermine morale of Ukrainian people and government.”
