Typhoon Nanmadol bears down on Japan’s Kyushu island

Typhoon Nanmadol bore down on Japan’s southernmost main island of Kyushu on Sunday with the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA)warning of gales and high waves “like never experienced before.”
The 14th typhoon of the season, classified as a super typhoon by the US Navy’s Joint Typhoon Warning Center, could bring record rainfall, the JMA said, warning of the risk of rivers overflowing and landslides.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Southern Kyushu could receive 500 mm (20 inches) of rain and wind gusts of up to 250 km per hour (155 miles per hour) on Sunday, while the central Tokai region could see 300 mm (12 inches) of rain, the agency forecast.
Railway operators have cancelled trains in the region with convenience store chain Seven-Eleven Japan temporarily shutting around 950 stores.
The storm is forecast to curve east and pass over Japan’s main island of Honshu early next week before moving out to sea by Wednesday.
Read more:
Two million people told to seek shelter as Japan braces for Typhoon Nanmadol
Heavy storms, floods in Italy leave seven people dead, three missing
Typhoon Muifa downgraded to strong tropical storm, but rain, floods loom
-
Two million people told to seek shelter as Japan braces for Typhoon NanmadolTwo million people in Japan were told Saturday to seek shelter before the arrival of Typhoon Nanmadol, national broadcaster NHK said, as the weather ... World News
-
Saudi Crown Prince, Japan PM discuss boosting relations within Vision 2030 frameworkSaudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed on Monday ways to further enhance relations within the framework of the Saudi-Japan Vision ... Gulf
-
Japan government to waive tourist visa requirements as part of border easing: FNNJapan’s government is planning to waive tourist visa requirements from some countries as part of a further easing of border controls enacted to stop ... World News