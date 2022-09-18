UK’s Princess of Wales meets Ukraine’s first lady at Buckingham Palace

Britain’s Princess of Wales met Olena Zelenskyy, the first Lady of Ukraine, at Buckingham Palace on Sunday, a day before the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth.

Olena Zelenskiy will represent Ukraine in the absence of her husband President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday at Westminster Abbey, where scores of world leaders will join King Charles and the rest of Britain’s royal family for the service.

Catherine and her husband William were given the titles Princess and Prince of Wales after William’s father Charles ascended the throne 10 days ago.

