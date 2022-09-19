Antonio Guterres opens UNGA with focus on development goals

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres opened the 2022 UN General Assembly on Monday by highlighting the needs to promote and execute the Sustainable Development Goals outlined by the UN in 2015.
“We meet at the moment of great peril for our worlds,” Guterres said. “it is tempting to put our long term development priorities to one side to leave them for a sunny day. But development cannot wait.”
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
World leaders are gathering at the United Nations this week under the shadow of Europe’s first major conflict since World War II.
The annual General Assembly meeting it is taking place as many countries across the globe are also confronting inequality, an escalating climate crisis, the threat of multiple famines and increasing misinformation and hate speech.
Read more:
No better offer on the table for Iran: France foreign minister
Iran’s President Raisi repeats call for nuclear deal guarantees ahead of UN visit
-
France’s foreign minister says nuclear deal as good as it will get for IranFrance's foreign minister said on Monday that there would not be a better offer for Iran to revive a nuclear deal with world powers and it was up to ... Middle East
-
UN readying US-funded salary support for Lebanese soldiers: PresidencyThe United Nations is finalizing a plan to provide US-funded salary assistance to Lebanese soldiers hard hit by the country’s financial crisis, the UN ... Middle East
-
‘Touching a multitude of lives:’ Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral held in LondonThe state funeral for Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II was held in Westminster Abbey, London, on Monday.Her coffin was carried on the Royal Gun Carriage ... World News
-
Biden says ‘the pandemic is over’ even as the death toll and costs mountUS President Joe Biden said in an interview aired on Sunday that “the pandemic is over,” even though the country continues to grapple with coronavirus ... World News