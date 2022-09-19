Antonio Guterres opens UNGA with focus on development goals

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres opened the 2022 UN General Assembly on Monday by highlighting the needs to promote and execute the Sustainable Development Goals outlined by the UN in 2015.

“We meet at the moment of great peril for our worlds,” Guterres said. “it is tempting to put our long term development priorities to one side to leave them for a sunny day. But development cannot wait.”

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

World leaders are gathering at the United Nations this week under the shadow of Europe’s first major conflict since World War II.

The annual General Assembly meeting it is taking place as many countries across the globe are also confronting inequality, an escalating climate crisis, the threat of multiple famines and increasing misinformation and hate speech.

Read more:

No better offer on the table for Iran: France foreign minister

Iran’s President Raisi repeats call for nuclear deal guarantees ahead of UN visit

Europe rushes to prepare for energy crunch this winter